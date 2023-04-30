MoU inked for youth skill training

Islamabad : On the directions of Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission and Oil and Gas Development Company Limited signed a memorandum of understanding for collaboration to implement a joint initiative for training 400 youth in different skills.

The youth belonging to less developed areas of Punjab, Sindh, KPK and Balochistan will be equipped with state-of-the-art cutting edge technologies, computer apps/digital marketing, mobile phone repairing, heating ventilation, refrigeration and air conditioning, and industrial stitching machine operator.

The free skill training will be provided in the NAVTTC-Centre of Excellence, Islamabad which was established with the support of European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The Centre of Excellence is equipped with state of the art labs and class rooms.

It is envisioned that the collaboration would involve youth and potential beneficiaries from the various segments of the society, including the underprivileged and backward areas, providing them skills development training leading to employment or self-employment, contributing in poverty reduction and national development.