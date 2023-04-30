Isolation rooms established at hospitals in Pindi for MPox cases

Rawalpindi : The three teaching hospitals in town and the six tehsil headquarters hospitals in Rawalpindi district have established isolation rooms to observe and manage monkeypox cases if reported however not a single case of the disease has yet been reported from anywhere in the district.

As per directives of the District Health Office Rawalpindi, two isolation rooms have been established in each of the THQ hospitals located in the district while each of the three allied hospitals including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital have established four isolation rooms for suspected or confirmed cases of monkeypox, said District Surveillance Coordinator Dr. Waqar Ahmed while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

Dr. Waqar who has been designated as focal person for Mpox in the district informed ‘The News’ that all the 20 passengers belonging to Rawalpindi who were travelling in the flight with the patients confirmed positive for Mpox recently had also been screened. All of them are asymptomatic, having no symptoms of Mpox.

The THQ hospitals located in Gujar Khan, Taxila, Kahuta, Kallar Syedan, Kotli Satyan and Murree can keep two suspected or confirmed Mpox cases in isolation rooms for observation or management, he said.

He added the District Health Officer Rawalpindi has already issued a high alert on Wednesday, April 26 for public and private sector hospitals operating in the district to remain vigilant on detection and reporting of suspected cases of monkeypox.

Dr. Waqar confirmed that to date, no suspected or confirmed Mpox case has been reported from Rawalpindi. In June, last year, we have received a monkeypox suspect but the patient was found to be a case of chicken pox, he said.

He added the health department has asked the THQ hospitals and all private hospitals to ensure preparedness to launch response activities for curtailing transmission of monkeypox disease in the district. He said the hospitals’ dermatologists have been assigned the role of focal persons for reporting the suspected cases of monkeypox.

Studies reveal that monkeypox considered to be a rare disease is caused by monkeypox virus, which belongs to Orthopoxvirus genus from a family of Poxviridae. The same genus also includes variola, cowpox and vaccinia viruses. Variola virus is responsible for smallpox infection, vaccinia virus is used in the preparation of smallpox vaccine thus, showing a close association of monkeypox with smallpox infection.

Rodents and monkeys are associated with the spread of the infection. The disease was first identified in 1958 among the colonies of monkeys kept for research purposes at the time of their transfer from Singapore to Denmark. In 1970 the cases were initially found in Democratic Republic of Congo, Central and West Africa, Europe and then involved many regions of the world. The cases were mostly identified in travelers or amongst the imported animals.

It is important that there is no specific anti-viral treatment for the disease and the best option at the time is to follow preventive measures like avoiding contact with infected individuals and suspected or sick animals. Experts say that the suspected patients should be kept in isolation.