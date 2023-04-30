DC addresses public complaints at open court in Taxila

Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema on Saturday visited tehsil Taxila and held an open court to address complaints of the citizens.

He listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders to the authorities concerned for their immediate solution. The objective of holding the open court is to resolve the complaints of the citizens particularly related to revenue matters, the DC said. The problems of the citizens are being addressed within the shortest possible time frame through public open courts, he added. The DC said that negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated. The DC also chaired a revenue meeting at Assistant Commissioner’s office.

All aspects related to revenue were reviewed in detail during the meeting. He directed the officers concerned to address the land inheritance distribution transfers, ‘Jamabandi’, digital ‘girdawari’ and blocked ‘khewat’ cases on a priority basis. All possible measures should be taken to achieve the revenue targets, he instructed.