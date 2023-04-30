Killers of security guard arrested

Rawalpindi: Two killers of the security guard were arrested during a crackdown in the jurisdiction of RA Bazaar Police station, informed police spokesman.
Police have also recovered the weapons used in crime. The accused shot and killed security guard Niaz during the incident. City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani has taken notice of the incident and ordered the immediate arrest of the accused after firing and killing the security guard during the incident in RA Bazaar area.
The teams formed under the supervision of SP (Potohar) Muhammad Waqas Khan who traced and arrested Mohib and Wasi. The arrested accused should be sent for an identification parade. SP (Potohar) said that the accused will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished.
