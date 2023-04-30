Raid on Pervaiz’s house termed plot to sabotage PTI-government talks

LAHORE : President Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) and Markazi Jamaat Ahl-e-Hadith Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer Saturday condemned police raid and arrests from the house of PTI president Ch Pervaiz Elahi amid talks with the government, and termed it a conspiracy to destabilise the country and sabotage the talks.

Addressing a press conference, Zaheer said the action was unprecedented after a court granted him bail. He asked if the rulers have lost their senses for fear of defeat in the upcoming elections or there are some forces working to destabilise the country. He demanded rulers stop unjustified violence and false cases against political opponents since their knee jerk actions were increasing the popularity of Imran Khan Instead of reducing it.

He said the caretaker government must act in the larger interest of the country and the nation, instead of petty political gains. He warned that if rulers did not stop bullying the opposition, they will have to face the serious reaction in the elections.

Meanwhile, Tanzeem Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh strongly condemned the police raid on the house of PTI president Ch Pervaiz Elahi, saying such a misadventure in the mid of the negotiations with government to end the political and constitutional deadlock is very alarming and a conspiracy to sabotage the talks. He said a heavy police contingent with armored vehicles broke the gates of the residence of former Chief Minister Punjab and PTI president Pervaiz Elahi arresting women and employees besides torturing them.

He said the unwarranted raid was made despite the court had confirmed Elahi’s bail on the same day. He said this outrageous raid tantamount to sabotaging the talks and flouting the court order. He said absence of highest government officials of Punjab from the scene is both meaningful and mysterious. He termed it a big tragedy that could take an unpredicted turn of dialogue process, but appealed to all the stakeholders to display patience and avoid such moves that damage the talks and increase tension in the country. He asked the PTI leadership not to be provoked, show tolerance to fail the plan to sabotage the negotiations, and instead of taking retaliatory action, seek legal remedy but never abandon the negotiations in the interest of the country and the people.