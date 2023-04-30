MoU inked for youth skill training

Islamabad : On the directions of Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission and Oil and Gas Development Company Limited signed a memorandum of understanding for collaboration to implement a joint initiative for training 400 youth in different skills.

The youth belonging to less developed areas of Punjab, Sindh, KPK and Balochistan will be equipped with state-of-the-art cutting edge technologies, computer apps/digital marketing, mobile phone repairing, heating ventilation, refrigeration and air conditioning, and industrial stitching machine operator.

The free skill training will be provided in the NAVTTC-Centre of Excellence, Islamabad which was established with the support of European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The Centre of Excellence is equipped with state of the art labs and class rooms.

It is envisioned that the collaboration would involve youth and potential beneficiaries from the various segments of the society, including the underprivileged and backward areas, providing them skills development training leading to employment or self-employment, contributing in poverty reduction and national development.

On the occasion Executive Director, NAVTTC Dr. Khalid Mahmood said that this collaboration between NAVTTC and OGDCL will pave the way to impart employable skills to the youth of less developed areas and enable them to compete in national and international job market. He said NAVTTC chairman Shahid Khan provided full support and guidance in materializing the signing of this collaboration.

The NAVTTC executive director thanked OGDCL managing director Ahmad Hayat Lak and executive director Muhammad Aamir Salim for support and cooperation.

Meanwhile, Two killers of the security guard were arrested during a crackdown in the jurisdiction of RA Bazaar Police station, informed police spokesman.

Police have also recovered the weapons used in crime.

The accused shot and killed security guard Niaz during the incident.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani has taken notice of the incident and ordered the immediate arrest of the accused after firing and killing the security guard during the incident in RA Bazaar area. The teams formed under the supervision of SP (Potohar) Muhammad Waqas Khan who traced and arrested Mohib and Wasi. The arrested accused should be sent for an identification parade. SP (Potohar) said that the accused will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished.