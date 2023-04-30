Wasa to launch clean drinking water project for poor localities

LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), in cooperation with UNICEF, has planned to launch a new project to supply clean drinking water to the low income areas of the provincial metropolis. This was revealed by MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed while taking to media here on Saturday.

He said Wasa Lahore will implement the installation of a new water supply line in Panj Pir Shadipura with the cooperation of UNICEF. He said some areas of Panj Pir Shadipura were deprived of clean water supply.

MD Wasa revealed that Wasa will lay eight thousand feet water supply line with the support and assistance of UNICEF. “This project will be completed in 2 to 3 months,” MD Wasa maintained. He said that more than 10 thousand people of Panj Pir Shadipura, Aziz Bhatti Town will get benefit from the project.

Sabahat Umbreen of UNICEF said the international organization will continue to provide economic and technical support to Wasa Lahore and reiterated the installation of water supply lines in Union Council Gawalmandi and Union Council Sanda Kalan. The project will help Wasa Lahore to further improve its clean water delivery system.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held at the Wasa head office under the chairmanship of MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed. The meeting was attended by DMD, all directors of operations, director of finance. In the meeting, the progress of water and sewage development schemes was reviewed and satisfaction was expressed on the speed of most of the development schemes.

MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed ordered all the directors to speed up the development works. That special attention should be given to the schemes suffering from slowness, apart from this, the completion of the development schemes should be ensured within the stipulated time.

MD Wasa also instructed all the directors to take special measures regarding fuel saving. Before monsoon, all heavy machinery should be fully functional. A strict crackdown should be taken against those who waste water, he directed.

MD Wasa further directed that all towns should issue challans against those who waste water and water and sewerage should be cut off for those who do not submit challans. For illegal connections, all directors should form teams and conduct a complete survey again, he said adding disciplinary action will be taken against those who were negligent in redressal of complaints.