Cloudy weather forecast

LAHORE : Cloudy weather with windy conditions was observed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was present over central and southern parts of the country.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Jhelum where mercury reached 38°C while in Lahore it was 35.2°C and minimum was 21.1°C.