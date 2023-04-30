CM grieved over demise of students in roof collapse

LAHORE : Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of female students due to caving in the roof of a private hostel in Bahawalpur.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the families of female students. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi sought a report from Commissioner Bahawalpur in this regard. Mohsin Naqvi ordered Commissioner Bahawalpur to submit an inquiry report and directed to take prompt action after ascertaining those found responsible for the incident.