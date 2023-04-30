Continuous research key to uplift in health sector, says governor

LAHORE : Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar called on Punjab Governor M Baligh ur Rehman here on Saturday.

During the meeting, Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar briefed the governor about medical research, health sector development and medical facilities being provided at LGH.

The governor on this occasion said that health sector development and new inventions actually depend on continuous research and promotion of medical education. He asserted that there is no compromise on medical research in developed countries and that is the reason of achievements done globally. He added that we are living in such era of modern communication where it is called ‘global village’ and effects of epidemics occurring in one corner also affects in other countries as well.

Governor Punjab further said that Pakistani doctors and medical research practitioners should continue their efforts to keep abreast of the modern research in order to better deal with the health issues faced by our nation. He said that health sector is very important and there is need for providing best treatment facilities to everyone without any discrimination.

Governor Punjab pointed out that the diseases and epidemics found in different countries are very similar, however, local climate also effects, people's lifestyle, food and hygiene problems so experts should not ignore these aspects. He appreciated the medical research and other achievements of PGMI, AMC & LGH and wished them further success in future.

Principal PGMI Prof Al-Fareed Zafar briefed the Governor Punjab about working, achievements and issues of PGMI/AMC/AHS/Nursing College/LGH. He told that the professors of this institute spared no effort in fulfilling its national responsibilities and professional obligations. He said that doctors graduated from this Institution are successfully serving in developed countries and treatment provided by them is highly commendable.

He further told that the digital library of PGMI is also connected with other modern libraries of abroad and provides our medical students best online facility to get benefit of medical journals being published in developed countries.

Principal briefed that PGMI, Ameer Uddin Medical College, College of Nursing and School of Allied Health Sciences and LGH are leading institutions which also explore human resource and every year a large number of health professionals join the main stream.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said that for the first time in the medical history in Lahore General Hospital has introduced an online appointment system in the departments of Ophthalmology and Gynecology for the convenience of patients which will also reduce the burden. He said that positive effects of this system are being surfaced with which patients and doctors are also facilitated.

He said that the Punjab Government has made LGH a state-of-the-art Institution and ample funds have been extended to build the treatment center which will be the only one of its kind to provide medical and diagnostic facilities around 8,000 patients in the Emergency and Outdoor Department on a daily basis. He said that modern medical equipment and machinery installed in the hospital where complex operations are also being done.

Prof Al-Freed thanked Governor Punjab for this meeting and for extending his valuable time. He assured the governor that keeping in view the highlights of this session he would apprise of the positive developments emerging in future as a result of this meeting.