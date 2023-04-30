Endowment fund report reviewed

LAHORE : The 53rd meeting of the Finance Committee of Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) Board of Directors was held here on Saturday. Various reports were presented in the meeting.

PEF member of the Board of Directors Dr Azam Chaudhry chaired the meeting while Manzar Javed Ali, PEF Managing Director, served as the member/secretary of the committee and briefed the agendas, which included the Endowment Fund Report for the period of October 01, 2022, to March 31, 2023, Budget Utilisation, Variance Analysis Report for the 1st, 2nd & 3rd quarter of F.Y. 2022-23, and Budget Estimates for the Financial Year 2023-24.

Dr Basit Khan (Technocrat) PEF board member, Hassan Farooq (Assistant Chief-Education) representative of the Secretary, Planning & Development Dept Punjab and Ms Qurat ul Ain (Deputy Secretary), representative of the Secretary Finance Dept Punjab and others attended the meeting. The committee members discussed the key financial matters and shared their feedback and suggestions. The Endowment Fund Report for the mentioned period was reviewed, and the committee expressed its satisfaction with the management of the fund. The budget utilisation report was also discussed, and the committee members were informed about the efficient use of resources during the period.