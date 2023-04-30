‘Economy still faces challenges despite positive signals’

Challenges for Pakistan’s economy as dollars dry up. —AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s economy is still facing significant challenges characterized by elevated inflation and a slowdown in economic activities, the Ministry of Finance conceded in its monthly economic update report released on Saturday.

The ministry expects that the CPI-based inflation will be hovering at around 36-38 percent for April. In its monthly economic outlook for April 2023, the Ministry of Finance stated that headline inflation (CPI) is expected to remain at an elevated level in the months to come. Its key drivers are food and energy price hikes. Further, currency depreciation and rising administered prices have contributed to the jack-up of the overall price level. Although global commodity prices are showing a downward trend, however, are still on the higher side compared to the pre-pandemic level.

A slow recovery from flood-led damages has caused the supply of essential crops to remain short of domestic requirements consequently intensifying the inflation. Although, the SBP is enacting contractionary monetary policy, inflationary expectations are not settling down. The inflation is expected to remain in the range of 36-38 percent for April. The federal government, in liaison with provincial governments, is closely monitoring the demand-supply gap of essential items and

taking necessary measures to ease out inflationary pressures.

Pakistan’s economy, according to the report, is still facing significant challenges characterized by high inflation and a slowdown in economic activity. Nonetheless, some positive signals appear as a result of the government’s stabilization policies.

For instance, the current account of the BOP turned into a surplus.

This might improve the external financing constraint, contribute to more exchange rate stability, and promote confidence in the economy. “Further, successful completion of the IMF program will pave the way to attract more capital inflows, further stabilization in exchange rate and alleviating the inflationary pressures,” the Ministry of Finance hopes.

During the Kharif 2023, availability of inputs regarding seeds, agriculture credit and fertilizers will remain satisfactory.

The Pakistan Met Department (PMD) said that slightly above-normal rains are expected in the next three months (April-June 2023), particularly in the upper half of the country. Lesser rains are expected during the month of June. The temperature may remain slightly above normal in most parts of the country. A gradual rise in temperature will accelerate the snow melt in the Northern Areas. The seasonal rainfall may provide water for crops in the main rainfed areas while lower parts of the country will remain slightly deficient during the season of Kharif.

Industrial activity, measured by the LSM index, is the sector that is most exposed to external conditions. Its cyclical pattern is well positively correlated with the cyclical position of Pakistan’s main trading partners.

Since the beginning of the current FY, LSM activity is recorded below its natural capacity level. The same observation applies to the cyclical position in Pakistan’s main export markets. The cyclical recession in Pakistan’s manufacturing output was also exacerbated by the necessary policy measures to offset the macroeconomic imbalances.

In recent months, LSM output remains considerably below its potential, but some bottoming-out seems to take place. This is also apparent from the seasonally adjusted LSM activity, which shows stabilization in recent months. In March, LSM output is expected to have increased as compared to February due to positive seasonal effects. But due to high base effect, the YoY LSM may still be marginally negative.

For the month of March BoP data reveals that, the trade deficit in goods and services declined by 9.1 percent on MoM basis and 54 percent on YoY basis. Some positive developments have been observed in the month of March as exports of goods and services increased by 9.5 percent and imports of goods and services increased by 2.3 percent. High growth in exports has offset the impact of increase in imports as trade deficit remain contained.

Remittances increased by 27 percent on MoM basis to $2.5 billion in March 2023 as compared to $1.99 billion in February 2023, due to improved situation after exchange rate adjustments, Ramzan and Eid factor played an instrumental role to attract higher proceeds. All above favourable factors have been translated in current account which turned to surplus of $654 million in the month of March, this is the level observed after November 2020.

For the month of April, it is expected that imports will increase somewhat at higher level as compared to March due to the government decision for some relaxation in pro-growth imports, to stimulate domestic economic activities.

However, remittances will remain at same level as observed in March. Accordingly, all these factors will contribute in curtailing the overall current account deficit.

Amidst unprecedented challenges due to domestic and global economic situation, fiscal consolidation efforts are on track. The objective is not only to create much-needed fiscal buffers but also to restore macroeconomic stability.

The effective implementation of consolidation measures contributed to a sharp increase in revenues from both tax and non-tax collection while containing overall spending growth due to a large drop in non-markup expenditures.

Despite the improvement, risks to the fiscal sector still persist. Such as the FBR tax collection although growing at 18 percent, however, it remained below the target set for the first nine months of the current fiscal year owing to a slowdown in domestic economic activity and import compression.

On the expenditure side, in spite of reducing non-markup spending, higher policy rates both at the domestic and global levels have attributed to higher markup payment.

Under these circumstances, the government has a daunting task to follow effective revenue mobilization and cautious expenditure management strategy to end the current fiscal year with a substantial decline in fiscal deficit as compared to last year.