Sunday April 30, 2023
Top Story

Third batch of Pakistanis arrives from Sudan

By APP
April 30, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The third batch of 97 Pakistani nationals from Port Sudan arrived at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, from Jeddah via C-130 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force.

“The Government of Pakistan will continue to facilitate the safe return of stranded Pakistanis,” a Foreign Office spokesperson posted on her Twitter handle on Saturday.