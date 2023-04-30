Japan to honour Pak diplomat with civil award

ISLAMABAD: Japan has announced decorating Pakistan’s former ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad for his role in strengthening ties between the two countries and offering services to devastated people of Japan in the wake of March 2011 earthquake that struck vast areas of Japan including Tokyo.

Ambassador Ahmad has been given a high civilian award of Japan. According to the Japanese government, Ahmad will be decorated with “the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star”, in recognition of his contribution to strengthen bilateral relations and promoting friendship between Pakistan and Japan. Ahmad who attained the highest grade of the Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP) BPS-22 before attaining superannuation last year had spent 16 years of his careers in Japan as a diplomat of various levels. He reached pinnacle of his service when he was envoy to Tokyo and walked out of the service. Ahmad was viewed as a household name in Japan for his long role in Japan from a junior diplomat to ambassador. The Japanese mission has said Ahmad has also acquired a broad knowledge of Japanese language, culture and history, which led to his significant contribution to the enhancement of bilateral relations in many fields. In addition to regular diplomatic activities, he has done a great contribution to Japanese people.

During his tenure as deputy chief of mission at the Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo, the Great East Japan Earthquake occurred on March 11, 2011. After the earthquake, he reached out to the Pakistani community in Tokyo and visited the affected areas with them every weekend to serve Pakistani food and distribute relief supplies. Many Japanese people were moved by his and Pakistani people’s dedication and his presence with disaster victims was highly praised by Pakistani and Japanese media. He served in Japan for more than 16 years and held almost every post from a young diplomat to ambassador.