US must stand with democracy, rule of law in Pakistan: Brad Sherman

WASHINGTON: The Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision to hold provincial elections soon has found a supportive voice in the US House of Representatives as a senior US Congressman indicated that elections in Pakistan should take place in accordance with the SC ruling.

Addressing the US House floor the other day, Congressman Brad Sherman, who is also a senior member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, stressed that the US should stand with democracy and the rule of law in Pakistan.

“The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ruled that there should be provincial elections in Punjab and later on in another province. That is the rule of law. I believe that the Supreme Court has ruled that its initial ruling is final and un-appealable; and that the SC has ordered that the funds be released as are necessary to hold those provincial elections,” Sherman said.

In the beginning of his speech, Sherman pointed out that evaluating recent events in Pakistan, some would say that America should root for whichever political leader styles themselves as more pro-American; has been easier for the US to deal with on certain bilateral issues but, “I would say, and I think the State Department agrees, that what comes first is our dedication to democracy and the rule of law.”

“Imran Khan was difficult for us to deal with, Prime Minister Sharif somewhat easier, but the question is democracy and the rule of law,” Congressman Sherman said, adding that “America stands -- not with this policy or that policy or a government that will agree with us on this issue or that issue. America stands for democracy and the rule of law”.

Emphasising that the US also stands for human rights, the right of free speech, and the right to express one’s opinions, Congressman Sherman expressed his concerns about “some of the terrible disappearances, some of the abuses of human rights, some of the substantial evidence of torture,” while adding that the US needs human rights and democracy in Pakistan. “We need the rule of law, and America stands -- not with its short-term bilateral concerns but with our dedication to democracy and human rights.”

Concluding his speech, the Congressman underscored again that Pakistan has national elections set forth in October. “And nothing is more important for Pakistan than that those elections be timely, legitimate, fair and that whoever wins the elections be allowed to govern,” he said.