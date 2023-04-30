PMLN not to consider polls while top legal fraternity office-holder is there

A person casting vote during by-election at NA-108 Constituency in Faisalabad, on October 16,. 2022. — APP

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) has decided in principle that it wouldn’t consider any option for holding general elections in the country as long as there is no change in the top office holder of the legal fraternity.

Highly-placed sources told The News here Saturday evening that earlier in the day, a consultative meeting took place in Lahore’s Model Town with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in chair, who is also the President of the party. It was also attended virtually by PMLN Quaid former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from London.

The overall political situation, especially with reference to ongoing judicial affairs, was also discussed. The participants were briefed about the ongoing parleys with the PTI. The sources said that former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s involvement in judicial matters and his activities, particularly his leaked audio calls, also figured in the discussions. The participants deplored his previous and current conduct.

The sources said that it has also been decided that polls in the country would be conducted after getting the IMF funds while the demand made by the PTI that National Assembly, Sindh and Balochistan assemblies should be dissolved before May 14 was rejected.

The PTI assertion that the next fiscal year’s budget should be formulated by the new government after the election was also rejected. The participants claimed that the incumbent government has the constitutional mandate to formulate the budget for the next financial year.

The sources said that allied parties of the ruling alliance would be taken into confidence about the views of the PMLN by the prime minister.

Nawaz Sharif was felicitated on his Umrah and highly productive visit to Saudi Arabia. The Quaid of the party maintained that the “Fitna” that harms the interests of the country must be prosecuted and punished on account of it.

Nawaz impressed upon all patriotic parties to come forward and play their role. “We must think about the nation and country and snub the elements that have polluted the national politics,” Nawaz Sharif said.