Killers of security guard arrested

Rawalpindi: Two killers of the security guard were arrested during a crackdown in the jurisdiction of RA Bazaar Police station, informed police spokesman.
Police have also recovered the weapons used in crime. The accused shot and killed security guard Niaz during the incident. City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani has taken notice of the incident and ordered the immediate arrest of the accused after firing and killing the security guard during the incident in RA Bazaar area.
The teams formed under the supervision of SP (Potohar) Muhammad Waqas Khan who traced and arrested Mohib and Wasi.
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday said Pakistan is among the top 20...
LALAMUSA: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said it will be...
BEIJING: The first truck art exhibition showcasing Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscape has kicked off in China’s...
MANSEHRA: Two persons were killed over a petty issue at Shahnawaz Chowk here, police officials said on...
ISLAMABAD: The World Health Organisation Saturday assured to assist Pakistan as per its requirement to contain the...
LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed the DCs to be in close coordination with sugar mills to...