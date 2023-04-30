Pakistan among top 20 countries facing threat of excessive rains: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday said Pakistan is among the top 20 countries that are under threat of excessive rains due to the return of El Niño oceanographic phenomenon in the month of June.

“The re-emergence of the El Niño oceanic trend has the potential to unleash severe environmental calamities, including above-average rainfall, floods, droughts, and food scarcity,” She said while talking to ‘The News’.

The minister said alarmingly, Pakistan is among the top 20 countries facing the spectre of more than normal rainfall and as “we are still recuperating from the aftermath of the last year’s floods, it is crucial that we prepare ourselves to deal with the looming threat of extreme environmental events to avoid falling into a recovery trap”.

Rehman also warned of severe impacts of imminent heavy rainfall on the agriculture and livestock sectors in Pakistan and advised the farmers must take necessary precautions and mitigation measures to minimise losses and damages in the face of an imminent heavy rainfall spell in the country. “In anticipation of an incoming weather system, the agriculture and livestock sectors are expected to experience various impacts as high winds, heavy rains, and hailstorms are likely to cause damage to standing and recently harvested crops, as well as adversely affect new sowing efforts.”

The climate change minister said the orchard areas may also be affected, with recently flowering or budding mango orchards at the risk of damage from high winds and hailstorms. “In response to the predicted precipitation, the farmers need to rationalise their water usage for irrigation purposes. Additionally, open grazing during the periods of high winds, thunderstorms, or hailstorms will increase the risk to livestock,” she said.

She advised the farmers to take mitigation measures as advised by the NDMA and local authorities to prevent damage and losses to crops like wheat, cotton, gram, sugarcane, and mango. “For wheat crops, harvesting should be done according to weather conditions and bales should be packed in smaller sizes with stalks facing upwards if there’s a risk of rain.”

She further said that in the areas with no chance of rain, wheat harvesting and threshing should be completed as soon as possible in weed-free fields for the next crop. “For cotton crops, sowing should be stopped in case of rain, following local advisories and guidelines from respective irrigation departments,” she added.

The minister said the farmers should take all necessary precautionary measures like timely harvesting and safe storage to safeguard their crops and harvest. “Livestock herders should undertake necessary measures like safe sheltering and provision of adequate water and fodder for sheltered livestock during adverse weather conditions,” she added.