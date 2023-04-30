Early polls not in Pakistan’s interest: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said it will be wrong to attribute the success or failure of negotiations to the success or failure of any one party because if there is a positive outcome of negotiations, it will be Pakistan’s success.

Talking to media during a visit to his constituency here on Saturday, he said: “We want a positive way out through negotiations. At present, we are negotiating with the IMF and time-tested friendly countries. The government has no problem in holding early elections, but the country cannot afford it in the present scenario. If this matter is looked at logically, we will come to the conclusion that early elections are not in the interest of Pakistan. We have to make decisions needed at the time.”

He said: “We still say that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was judicially murdered, the Punjab Assembly case was wrongly decided and Yousuf Raza Gillani was wrongly punished. Despite all this bitterness, we will knock on the door of courts to seek justice. We do not accept the decision of a three-member bench of the apex court because many other judges are saying that the bench’s decision is not correct. The parliament, not the government, has called the decision of the three-member bench wrong. We did not violate the Constitution and law, the Election Commission of Pakistan came to us with a demand for funds for elections. We told them that the government could not release funds at this time, so the matter was sent to the parliament and it also rejected this demand.”