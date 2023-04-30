Two killed over petty issue

MANSEHRA: Two persons were killed over a petty issue at Shahnawaz Chowk here, police officials said on Saturday.
Mohammad Azeem fired indiscriminately at Mohammad Sadiq, leaving him and a passerby, Jawad Butt, seriously injured.
The local people rushed them to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced both of them dead and bodies were handed over to their families after doctors completed the medico-legal formalities there.
According to police, sons of both Mohammad Azeem and Mohammad Sadiq had exchanged harsh words earlier in the day, which led to a fire incident at night.
