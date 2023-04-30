Iranian cleric stabbed in Qom

TEHRAN: An Iranian cleric was stabbed Saturday during an apparent road rage incident in the holy city of Qom, state media said, days after the fatal shooting of a leading cleric.
After crashing and injuring two pedestrians, the driver jumped out of his car and attacked “one of the victims who was a cleric” with a knife, Qom police chief Amir Mokhtari said, quoted by the official news agency IRNA. The three, including the driver who had injured himself with the knife, were rushed to hospital, where the cleric remained in intensive care, Mokhtari said, adding the motive for the attack was unclear.
