European doctors sound alarm over shortage of children medicine

BERLIN: Paediatricians from European countries have raised the alarm over a shortage of medicines for children including antibiotics and asthma treatment, warning it was endangering health.
In a letter addressed to health ministers and seen by AFP on Saturday, the doctors stressed it was “urgent to find a fast, reliable and lasting solution” to the problems facing stocks in Europe. “The health of our children and our youngsters is in danger because of the lack of medicines throughout Europe,” they wrote.
