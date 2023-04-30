Biden to meet 18 South Pacific leaders

PORT MORESBY: US President Joe Biden will meet 18 leaders from the South Pacific when he visits Papua New Guinea in May, a top regional diplomat said Saturday, as the United States and China vie for influence.

The South Pacific was seen as a relative diplomatic backwater after World War II but it is increasingly the arena for powers to compete for commercial, political and military influence.

Papua New Guinea Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko told a news conference Biden would attend bilateral talks with his hosts and is “also having a meeting with the 18 Pacific Island leaders”.

The 18-member Pacific Island Forum is a regional bloc of mostly small states scattered across the vast swath of ocean.

The prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand will also attend. Biden is set to become the first sitting US president in at least a century to visit Papua New Guinea when he touches down on May 22.

According to State Department records, which date back to Theodore Roosevelt´s administration in 1901, no sitting US president has visited Papua New Guinea.

Biden is also scheduled to attend a G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, and a summit of the Quad -- Australia, India, Japan and the United States -- in Sydney in May.

US special envoy Joseph Yun said this week the United States was playing “catch-up” after years of relative neglect in which China´s influence soared across the South Pacific. China recently signed a secretive security pact with Solomon Islands, east of Papua New Guinea, that could allow Chinese troops to be deployed or based there.