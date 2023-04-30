Judo, cycling events shifted to Lahore

LAHORE: The competitions in judo and cycling relating to the 34th National Games, which were earlier scheduled to be held in Quetta, have been shifted to Lahore, ‘The News’ has learnt reliably.

Sources said that the exact venues in Lahore, where these events will be conducted, will be decided in due course as the organisers are in touch with the relevant local administration.

Judo was earlier scheduled to be held at the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences while cycling had been conducted at the Quetta-Pishin Road, Quetta.

It is pertinent to mention here that management committees have also been constituted for organising these events as Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) does not recognise both the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) and Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF).

Rowing, sailing, shooting and swimming are also being held at various venues of the Punjab and Karachi.

Islamabad will host rowing, sailing will be held in Karachi, shooting in Jhelum and swimming in Lahore.

The 34th National Games will begin from May 22. However some events will be conducted before the opening ceremony due to logistics and boarding issues.