Pakistan U19 cricketers open their BD tour today

LAHORE: Pakistan Under-19 cricket team will take on Bangladesh counterparts in the series opening four-day match starting from Sunday.

Led by Saad Baig Pakistan U-19 will be looking to start off the series with a win when they take on Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Pakistan U19 team reached Dhaka on April 26 and have had two practice sessions at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium following an 11-day camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

The upcoming series between Pakistan U19 and Bangladesh U19 promises to be an exciting contest, as both teams will be looking to gain an edge over their opponents. Besides a four-dayer, both sides will feature in five 50-over matches and a solitary T20 from 6 to 17 May.

The series also provides an opportunity for Pakistan U19 to improve their performance from their previous series against Bangladesh U19 in November last year in Multan. Saad Baig’s side lost the three one-dayers 2-1 and leveled the two T20s 1-1. The only four-day match in the series was drawn.

The tourists will expect their captain Saad and right-handed middle-order batter Wahaj Riaz to carry their form in the upcoming series as the duo struck centuries in the second innings of the four-day match played between the two sides at Multan Cricket Stadium from 4 to 7 November.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh U19 under Sharear Sakib will be looking to build on their good run from the previous series, where they dominated the one-day format.

Pakistan U19: Saad Baig (captain) (Karachi), Ali Asfand (vice-captain) (Faisalabad), Ahmed Hussain (Peshawar), Aimal Khan (Peshawar), Amir Hussain (Rawalpindi), Arafat Minhas (Multan), Azan Awais (Sialkot), Hamza Nawaz (Lahore), Mohammad Ibtisam (Sargodha), Mohammad Ismail (Sahiwal), Mohammad Tahir (Fata), Mohammad Tayyab Arif (Sialkot), Obaid Shahid (Lahore), Sajjad Ali (Lahore), Shahzaib Khan (Mansehra), Shamyl Hussain (Islamabad) and Wahaj Riaz (Karachi). Abidullah (Islamabad), Ikramullah Tareen (Quetta) and Muhammad Zulkifal (Charsadda) (all reserves).