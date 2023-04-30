Debutant Ihsanullah hopes to make his presence felt

RAWALPINDI: Ihsanullah promised to make his international cricket count as he becomes the 241st Pakistan cricketer to make the one-day debut.

“It is always difficult to adjust to international cricket, coming out of the PSL and first-class cricket and start performing immediately in international cricket. It is never an easy job,” Ihsanullah said.

“What I want is to make required adjustments going into international cricket. It is tough to achieve immediate success. But I will try my best to learn each day I land at the wicket,” he said.

Ihsanullah was happy to become part of international cricket. “It is really an honour to play for the country in ODI cricket.

Iftikhar replaces Haris in ODI squad

Iftikhar Ahmed will replace injured Haris Sohail in Pakistan’s one-day International squad for the last three matches against New Zealand in Karachi.

Iftikhar will join the side ahead of the third ODI in Karachi. The replacement comes in the wake of a shoulder injury to Haris that he sustained on the eve of the first ODI. The middle-order batter landed awkwardly during a fielding drill that injured his left shoulder.

Pakistan make three changes for second game

Pakistan made three changes in the playing XI for the second ODI against New Zealand at the Pindi Stadium, Saturday. While Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab were rested, Masood was dropped for his poor run of form that saw him scoring 112 runs in the seven ODI he played.

“2023 is a very important year for us where besides Asia Cup, Pakistan will also figure in the World Cup. So it is very important to manage the workload of our players so that they stay fit and ready for each game. By that way we will also be in a better position to increase the players pool, having a better idea as to what should be the combination of players for the mega events to come,” a team official when contacted, said.

Aleem Dar honoured

Aleem Dar who has become part of the ICC International Panel was presented a special plaque by ICC General Manager International Cricket Waseem Khan for his outstanding service in ‘ICC Elite Panel’.

Ahsan Raza has now replaced Aleem Dar on ICC Elite Panel while Aleem Dar has become part of the ICC International Panel.

Waseem presented the plaque ahead of the start of the second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand.