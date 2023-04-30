POA visits venues for upcoming National Games

LAHORE: The venue committee of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Saturday visited various venues which will be used during the 34th National Games slated to be held in Quetta from May 22-30.

This correspondent has learnt that the committee members including Mohammad Jehangir, Col (retd) Nasir Tung, Mohammad Inam Butt and Asma, inspected the venues in Quetta which will be made ready within the next few days.

A committee member told The News that the venues are almost ready for the showdowns.

The committee had also held a meeting on Friday with the Games organisers at the Corp Headquarters in Quetta.

It has also been learnt that wrestling competitions have been moved from Boys Scout Hall Quetta to the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences while karate event, which was earlier scheduled to be held at SBK Hall Quetta, has been shifted to Ayub Stadium which is hosting the major chunk of the events during the biennial spectacle which Quetta is conducting after 18 years since hosting its last edition in 2004.