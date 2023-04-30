Pagara decries raid on Elahi’s house

The Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) chief, Pir Pagara Syed Sibghatullah Shah, has lamented the raid by the anti-corruption department at the residence of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Lahore.

Terming the raid as a violation of privacy, he said it was a shameful incident in our political history. It was a sad act to humiliate women and children of the family of any political opponent, he added.