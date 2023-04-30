Six held for attacking Sachal police team

Six suspects were arrested for attacking police personnel in the Sachal area on Saturday.
When cops from the Sachal police station reached Madina Colony after getting information about a clash between two groups and attempted to control the situation, miscreants pelted them with stones and also opened fire at them.
Following the attack, another contingent of police was called in and six suspects were arrested. They were identified as Abbas Khan, Muhammad Khan, Izzat Khan, Zahid Khan, Jamal Khan and Qismat Khan. However, more than two dozen suspects managed to escape.
The police seized weapons, daggers, axes and a motorcycle. A case has been registered.
