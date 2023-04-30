PPP leaders showed exemplary courage when arrested during Imran’s regime: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party showed exemplary courage when the police used to come to their doorsteps to imprison them during the regime of former prime minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued on Saturday in reaction to the latest tweet of Khan, he said the PPP leadership hadn’t run away to avoid their arrest unlike “the cowardly conduct” of the PTI chairman and Pervaiz Elahi on such occasions.

Memon alleged that Khan himself was declared the “emperor of money laundering” affairs, and the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan had removed “the mask of nobility and honesty from your [Khan’s) face”.

He further alleged that billions of rupees had been stashed at the Bani Gala residence of Khan through Farah Gogi and Usman Buzdar. “The robbers like you have to be held accountable for such unprecedented corruption,” he asserted.