Two suspects held as video of citizen’s torture goes viral

Two suspects were arrested by the District Korangi police on Saturday for torturing a citizen and making a video of the heinous act.

The video, which was later uploaded on social media, went viral and sparked outrage among the public. Taking immediate action, SSP Tariq Nawaz ordered action and police apprehended the suspects, identified as Waseem and Mubashir.

The incident reportedly occurred in Model Colony after the suspects rented a car and failed to return it on time. The victim was subjected to brutal torture by the two, who also filmed the entire ordeal. The footage was shared on social media, leading to widespread condemnation and calls for justice.

A fatal fall

A ninth-grade student lost her life after falling from the roof of a residential building in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The incident occurred during power loadshedding, and according to SHO Mairaj Anwar, the girl accidentally bumped into an obstacle and lost her balance, ultimately falling to her death. The rooftop, which had a small boundary wall, proved to be a fatal hazard.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but her family took away the body without following medico-legal formalities.

In another incident, a man identified as 21-year-old Moosa took his own life by hanging himself inside his house in the Akhtar Colony area of Mehmoodabad. The reason behind the suicide, according to police, was the man’s unrequited love for a girl. The police are conducting further investigations into the matter.