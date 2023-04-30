Afghan national arrested over fake Pakistani passport

Immigration staff of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) posted at the Jinnah International Airport have arrested an Afghan passenger for using a fake Pakistani passport for travel.

The spokesman for the Sindh FIA said on Saturday that the immigration staff offloaded an Afghan passenger, Ameenullah, for trying to go abroad on a Pakistani passport. During the immigration process, the staff at the immigration counter had suspicion about the passenger, who was on his way to the Philippines on flight number TG342.

The passenger’s passport had a visit visa to the Philippines, but when checked it was found to be fake. Ameenullah had obtained the passport by forgery.

The FIA spokesman said the traveller was completely unaware of his place of birth and family members, and he also could not satisfy immigration officials about his residential address.

During the search, photographs of an Afghan passport were found in the passenger’s mobile. According to the preliminary investigation, the man had obtained the Pakistani passport and identity card through a false statement. He was shifted to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle for legal action.

Meanwhile, the FIA said in a statement that the Passport Immigration Directorate had issued new directives for issuing passports. The passport with a normal application will now be available to applicants in 10 days, the urgent passport will be available in four days and the passport with a fast-track application will be received in two days.

Instructions have been issued to Pakistani consulates around the world, including the country, on the orders of the director general passport.

Earlier, the normal passport was available in 14 days, urgent in seven days and the fast track one in four days.