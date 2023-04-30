PM has assured census to continue till all are counted: Khalid Maqbool

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that the party vigorously fought the case of Karachi’s people and presented all the facts before the prime minister about the ongoing census.
“All our concerns and reservations regarding our digital census have been proven correct according to the results of the census so far,” he said while chairing a meeting of the party’s coordination committee on Saturday.
Siddiqui added that all the top officials, including the PM, had assured the MQM-P of action to rectify and bring transparency to the population of Sindh, especially Karachi.
He said that all relevant institutions, including the federal government, would play their full role and count each individual in Karachi. The MQM-Pakistan had been assured by the prime minister that the census would continue until the last individual had been counted.
