JI, PPP lock horns over census controversy

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) wants the census authorities to count each and every resident of Karachi at their actual residence.

The Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, said this on Saturday as he addressed a press conference after his return from Islamabad where the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics had hosted a briefing for political leaders about the census.

Rehman had also met Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal during his Islamabad visit to discuss the census issues. The minister informed him in the meeting that the census period would be extended for another 15 days.

At the press conference on Saturday, the JI leader said the party was all set to hold a march against the fraud census today (Sunday) on Sharea Faisal.

He said the future of the megacity was associated with a transparent and crystal clear census process as the badly needed resources to develop the city would be distributed on the basis of the population.

He said that the share in the National Finance Commission award heavily relied on the population and if the population of Karachi was understated, it would simply translate into Karachi not getting its due rights and share in resources.

Similarly, he said that representation of a particular area in the national and provincial assemblies also depended upon its population. Due to this, he maintained, the population of Karachi was deliberately understated to ensure a monopoly of feudal lords in the provincial assembly of Sindh.

The JI leader claimed that if Karachi’s population was counted accurately, it would lead to a situation where the chief minister of Sindh would be elected from Karachi and the Pakistan Peoples Party took that scenario as its political death.

He alleged that there had also been reports that some political parties were bargaining over the census issue and some perks and ministries were being offered against silence or only lip service against the flaws in the census process.

Some 32,000 high-rise buildings in Karachi were skipped in the enumeration process, Rehman said, adding that large swathes of the city were skipped in even the listing of houses.

Against this backdrop, he said, the results of the census would not be accepted and the authorities would have to address the issue.

The JI city chief appealed to the people of Karachi, including both men and women, to participate in Sunday’s march for the future of their own generations.

Wahab’s rejoinder

Spokesperson for the Sindh Government Barrister Murtaza Wahab has advised the Karachi chief of the Jamaat-e-Isami (JI), Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, to act like a JI activist instead of following in the footsteps of Bal Thackeray, an Indian leader who is often depicted as a symbol of religious extremism and intolerance in India.

Reacting to Rehman’s press conference on Saturday in which the JI leader claimed that an accurate count of the people of Karachi would result in the political death of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Wahab said he could say with complete authority that the JI leader had been acting against the interests of the people of Karachi.

He appealed to the serious circles and old guards of the JI to take cognisance of the statements and mental aptitude of Rehman.

He claimed that the people of Karachi knew well that the JI had not been pleading their case as the Sindh chief minister from day one had raised his voice on the census controversy.

Wahab, who also acts as the adviser to the Sindh chief minister on law, claimed that the lacunae in the ongoing census campaign in the country were being sorted out after the PPP had taken up the issue.

He claimed that there was a competition going on between the Karachi JI chief and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for issuing catchy statements.

The PPP leader alleged that the other day, the Karachi JI emir had attended a meeting on the census without doing any homework on the issue.

He alleged that the JI leader had spent billions of rupees on the election campaign but even then, he failed to win the requisite number of seats in the latest local government elections that could pave the way for him to become the next mayor of Karachi.

He said that instead of facing internal criticism after the JI’s defeat in the latest local government elections, Rehman was trying to cause political discord on the basis of ethnicity.