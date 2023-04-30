SIUT performs first open-heart surgery

The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has achieved a milestone after performing its first open surgery on a five-year-old girl.

The minor girl, Zainab, was wheeled into a cardiac operation theatre of the health facility for the surgery that was successfully completed within two hours.

“The credit must go to the parents who put immense trust in Prof Adib Rizvi, SIUT director, and his team,” a spokesman for the SIUT said, adding that the girl was suffering from a hole in the heart that allowed blood to mix and caused an increase in the blood flow to her lungs, causing her to have frequent chest infections.

The team that performed the surgery comprised nine doctors, two perfusionists (who run the heart-lung machine), and eight nurses. They ensured safe and successful surgery and post-operative care.

Zainab tolerated the procedure well and made a remarkable recovery, being able to come off the ventilator within three hours. She made an excellent recovery and was discharged on Friday.

A lot of planning went into performing the first open-heart surgery at the SIUT. Initially, a team of cardiologists and their support staff established the paediatric cardiology department at the institute for not only providing a new service but also developing protocols and processes to make the new division comparable to any international unit that dealt with paediatric and congenital heart diseases.

A statement issued by the SIUT said that being a patient-centric health facility, it provided free and high-quality care with compassion. It was also expanding and adding newer facilities and specialties to cater to the complex healthcare needs of the people of the country.

After its transformation from an eight-bed ward into a proper institute for urology and transplantation, the SIUT added a centre for robotic surgery. Now, it also has a dedicated division for paediatric heart surgery.