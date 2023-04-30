RBOD project graft reference referred to NAB chief, court told

HYDERABAD: The director general of the National Accountability Bureau in Karachi, appeared in the Hyderabad Accountability Court to explain a delay in filing a corruption reference pertaining to an RBOD project.

The court had summoned Karachi NAB DG Javed Akbar Riaz and expressed anger over the delay in filing a reference over the alleged corruption in a project of the Right Bank Outfall Drain.

When the NAB official appeared in person, the court questioned him about the delay. He said the reference was ready and had been referred to the NAB chairman for approval.

He said said that it would be possible to file a reference till the next hearing and sought adjournment till the next hearing. The court accepted the request and withdrew the show-cause notice. The hearing of the case was adjourned till May 27.