RBOD project graft reference referred to NAB chief, court told

HYDERABAD: The director general of the National Accountability Bureau in Karachi, appeared in the Hyderabad Accountability Court to explain a delay in filing a corruption reference pertaining to an RBOD project.
The court had summoned Karachi NAB DG Javed Akbar Riaz and expressed anger over the delay in filing a reference over the alleged corruption in a project of the Right Bank Outfall Drain.
When the NAB official appeared in person, the court questioned him about the delay. He said the reference was ready and had been referred to the NAB chairman for approval.
He said said that it would be possible to file a reference till the next hearing and sought adjournment till the next hearing. The court accepted the request and withdrew the show-cause notice. The hearing of the case was adjourned till May 27.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Functional chief, Pir Pagara Syed Sibghatullah Shah, has lamented the raid by the...
Six suspects were arrested for attacking police personnel in the Sachal area on Saturday.When cops from the Sachal...
Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party showed exemplary courage...
Two suspects were arrested by the District Korangi police on Saturday for torturing a citizen and making a video of...
Immigration staff of the Federal Investigation Agency posted at the Jinnah International Airport have arrested an...
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that the party vigorously fought the...