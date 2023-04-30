Traffic diversion plan unveiled for Pakistan-New Zealand ODIs

The Karachi Traffic Police on Friday announced a traffic diversion plan for the upcoming Pakistan and New Zealand ODIs that will be played at the National Stadium Karachi.

In this regard, the traffic police have prepared a special traffic plan for parking and alternative routes for cricket fans.

A traffic police official said fans and media persons coming from Karsaz should park their vehicles at the National Coaching Centre and China Ground on Sir Shah Sulaiman Road via Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road from under the stadium flyover.

The spectators and media persons coming from Millennium should park their vehicles by passing through Stadium Road (Pir Sabghatullah Shah Rashidi Road), National Coaching Centre/China Ground on Sir Shah Sulaiman Road on the right side of the stadium flyover. Persons coming from New Town should park their vehicles at the National Coaching Centre and China Ground on Sir Shah Sulaiman Road on the left after Aga Khan Hospital, via Stadium Road (Pir Sabghatullah Shah Rashidi Road).

The parking arrangements have been made for fans coming to the National Stadium from different areas of the city, who will have match tickets. It will be mandatory to show the original ID card and the match ticket for parking. Fans should park their cars and motorbikes.

Motorists will not be allowed to go to the stadium from Liaquatabad No-10 and Hassan Square bridge. Similarly, traffic will not be allowed to move towards the stadium from University Road’s Expo Centre, while traffic will continue to run from Stadium Road to Hassan Square.

The entry of all types of heavy traffic will be prohibited from Sohrab Goth to NIPA, Liaquatabad No. 10 towards Hasan Square, University Road from PP Chowrangi, Karsaz to Stadium, Millennium to New Town, and Stadium Signal to Hassan Square.

The public is requested to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and traffic police to avoid trouble. They have been advised not to park vehicles and motorcycles on any service road or main road other than the given parking places. For guidance in case of any problem, call traffic police 1915 where representatives will guide citizens or our social media unit www.facebook.com/karachitrafficpolice WhatsApp 03059266907, or they can keep getting the latest updates from FM Radio 88.6).