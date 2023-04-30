Missing minor girl found dead in water tank

A missing minor girl was found dead in an underground water tank in an area of Sohrab Goth on Saturday.

Six-year-old Ateeqa had been reported missing three days ago by her father Mukhtar Ahmed, a labourer and resident of Ali Muhammad Goth, at the SITE Super Highway police station.

The father said that on Thursday his daughter was playing outside the house when she went missing. The family searched her everywhere in the locality, but all in vain. They then registered a complaint about the missing girl.

Police said that on Saturday evening they received information that the body of a girl was lying in an underground water tank in Ali Muhammad Goth. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and recovered the body, which was later identified as of Ateeqa.

After completing the legal formalities, the police took the deceased to a hospital for a postmortem examination. The police are awaiting the report of the postmortem examination to ascertain the cause of death and if the girl had been sexually abused.