Man arrested for murder of his aunt over ‘honour’

The District Keamari police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the murder of his aunt in the name of honour.

Officials said that on April 25 a woman named Rozina was shot dead by her four brothers-in-law and a nephew in Ittehad Town’s Gulshan-e-Ghazi locality. The suspects fled from the crime scene, while police registered an FIR and started searching for them.

During the investigation police recorded the statements of the victim’s relatives who had arrived from Khyber Pahktunkhwa as well as the locals. Police found that the family members of the victim’s husband Sikandar were involved in the murder.

Police expanded their intelligence network and used technical assistance to confirm the presence of one of the suspects in the outskirts of District West, following which a raid was conducted. After some resistance police arrested the victim’s nephew Syed Nadeem Khan.

The suspect was taken to the investigation unit for interrogation. A 30-bore pistol and ammunition were found on the suspect, and sent to the forensic division of the Sindh police.

During the interrogation the suspect said Sikandar is a prisoner in Mianwali over a criminal case registered against him there. He said Sikandar’s wife had gone missing from the house earlier, and a kidnapping case was registered against Akram Bashir on the complaint of the woman’s brother-in-law Sher Khan.

Police arrested Akram Bashir, who is currently in jail, while Rozina left for Mianwali. Syed Nadeem Khan told the police that Sher Khan had brought her back to Karachi on April 25.

He said she was shot dead the same day by her brothers-in-law Sher Khan, Hameedullah, Gul Khan and Bahadur Khan, and himself, her nephew Syed Nadeem Khan. Officials said the search to arrest the other suspects is under way.