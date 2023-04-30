Manpower, not funds, an issue for rehabilitating persons with disabilities: CM

“Funds are not an issue for the cause of rehabilitation of differently abled persons and persons with autism, but the issue is the availability of dedicated, devoted and trained manpower for the purpose,” Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday.

Shah was addressing a seminar on ‘Autism: Current Challenges and the Way Forward’ organised by the Pakistan Centre for Autism (PCA) at a hotel. He was accompanied by his special assistant on differently abled persons Sadiq Memon.

The CM recalled that with massive homework and hard work his team had in 2018 passed the Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act covering all aspects and forms of disabilities, including autism spectrum disorder (ASD). “The law also defines the rights of differently abled persons and also fixes punishments for the people who violate them [their rights],” he said, deploring that the relevant people do not read such laws.

Shah said that his government had not only enacted the law but also established a centre for education and training of differently abled children having ASD in 2019, and similar centres were later established in Karachi’s Korangi and Hyderabad.

He said his government was actively supporting the private sector working for differently abled persons and persons with ASD. “We’re ready to provide funds if the private sector extends a helping hand in training differently abled persons and persons with autism as useful citizens of the country.”

Earlier, Prof Dr Ghaffar Billoo presented his welcome note and spoke about the alarming increase in autism in the country. He disclosed that there were around 350,000 children with autism in the country, of them some 40,000 were in Karachi alone.

Dr Billoo called for spreading awareness about autism among people. He said that most doctors even did not know about autism, let alone ordinary citizens.

He said that if a child does not talk until the age of two and a half years, it means there is an issue with the child. He advised parents to consult with doctors when they feel their child has problems with movement and speech.

Dr Ghaffar defined ASD as a developmental disability caused by differences in the functioning of the brain, saying that people with ASD often have problems with social communication and interaction, and have restrictive or repetitive behaviours or interests. People with ASD may also have different ways of learning, moving or paying attention, he added.

He said that if therapy of such children is carried out well in time, these issues get resolved, but he called for establishing centres for treating ASD. He disclosed that there are only 15 such centres in Pakistan where trained staff is available.

Highlighting the neglected domains in the rehabilitation of persons with ASD, PCA CEO Alliya Batool said parents do not take their children with ASD to marriage functions and other such gatherings because of people’s negative reactions. As a result, she said, the problem of such children aggravates further.

She suggested that parents socialise with their children, and train them to take part in educational and recreational activities. She said parents want to take their children with ASD to parks but the parks’ administrations deny them entry.

On this the CM directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the district municipal corporations to dedicate parks for children with ASD and for persons with disabilities in their respective jurisdictions. At the conclusion of the programme, the CM mingled with children with ASD and took photos with them, embracing them and speaking words of encouragement to them.