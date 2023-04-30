Parts of city receive light to moderate showers

Different areas of Karachi received light to moderate showers on Saturday under the influence of a strong westerly weather system, which is present over South Balochistan and Sindh, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said, adding that more rain was expected in Karachi on Sunday.

“The Gulshan-e-Hadeed area of the city received the highest amount of rainfall where 18mm of rain was recorded, followed by 14mm of rain in PAF Masroor base, while other city areas received less than 10mm of rain,” Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer (CMO) Dr Sardar Sarfraz told The News.

He said the westerly wave continues to persist over South Balochistan and Sindh with its trough extending to the North Arabian Sea, and under its influence rain is likely in Karachi till Monday.

Similarly, scattered dust-thunderstorm/rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls and hailstorm likely to occur in Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts till May 2 with occasional gaps.

Similarly, dust/thunderstorm-rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls are also expected in TM Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Mityari, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal districts and Karachi division till May 1 with occasional gaps.

According to PMD data, Surjani Town received 8.2mm of rain, Jinnah Terminal 2.8mm, Old Airport 2.2mm, PAF Base Faial 1.3mm, Orangi Town 2.1, Keamari 1.5mm while other city areas received traces of rain.

PMD officials said the weather is likely to remain cloudy with intermittent rain/thunderstorm with isolated heavy fall in Karachi on Sunday, adding that the temperature is likely to remain in the range of 23 to 33 degrees Celsius.