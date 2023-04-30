Seven cops suspended for facilitating criminals

Seven police officers from the Manghopir police station have been suspended after being accused of providing assistance to criminals involved in smuggling and drug peddling.

According to the District West police spokesperson, action was taken by SSP Faisal Bashir Memon on Saturday against officers and personnel involved in crimes.

He said that show-cause notices had been issued to the suspended officers for allegedly facilitating suspects. In addition, he added, a departmental inquiry was being conducted against them to determine the extent of their involvement in criminal activities. The police have made it clear that any police employee found involved in illegal activities will face departmental action.