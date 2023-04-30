‘There is confusion about Pakistan’s ideology as it is not exactly written anywhere’

Military coups were bound to happen in Pakistan after its creation, stressed nuclear physicist Dr Pervez Hoodbhoy. He was of the opinion that there was no political leader to govern Pakistanis after the death of Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The scientist, who is also a renowned columnist and discusses social and educational issues in his articles, was speaking at the launch of his first book at the Pakistan Medical Association House on Saturday.

The book, titled ‘Pakistan: Origins, Identity and Future’, delved into the history of Pakistan and role of leaders of the Pakistan movement such as Jinnah, Allama Iqbal and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

He said that after the demise of the Quaid-e-Azam, the Muslim League shattered and feudals lords of the party turned against each other with the army filling in the political vacuum.

He added that on the contrary, the Congress party in India remained united for years after the Partition, and so no one could think of a military coup happening there.

The Muslim League, he said, lacked any ideology or thinking, whereas the Pakistani army was strong enough and they took on the role of safeguarding ideological boundaries of the people of Pakistan, not its physical boundaries.

He explained that he had tried to present a comprehensive and nuanced history of Pakistan in the book that reflected upon the state and society of Pakistan and showed how they had been shaped by historical forces and personalities.

Dr Hoodbhoy said that before the Partition, the literacy rate among the Muslims was alarmingly low for numerous reasons and they hated the British.

Sir Syed, he said, was only concerned about the elite Hindus and Muslims, and had nothing to do with the lower class, be they Muslims or Hindus. The author added that Sir Syed stressed the need for getting education so that the Muslims could compete in the real world.

He said there was a detailed chapter in the book on Sir Syed. He claimed that facts related to Iqbal in the book had not been published elsewhere.

He was of the view that there was a persistent confusion about the ideology of Pakistan as its exact ideology had not been written anywhere.

The session was moderated by journalist Khurram Husain.