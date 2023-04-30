There goes the bus

University- and college-going students in Lahore travel by Speedo buses regularly. However, there are a few issues that need the urgent attention of the department concerned. A speedo bus arrives at its stop every twenty minutes, and if a person misses the bus, he/she has to wait for at least half an hour for the next bus. The transportation authorities in Lahore must consider increasing the fleet of buses and ensuring that a bus arrives every 10 minutes at its designated spots. This will go a long way in helping students save their valuable time.
Zainab Fatima
Lahore
