Workers’ rights

Every year on May 1, people across the world, including India, celebrate Labour Day as a public holiday. But, has any of us done something of value for the labour class or tried to resolve their problems? There are countless problems which are being faced by our labourers such as poverty, illiteracy, food and water crises and so many others. A vast majority of labourers and daily-wage workers remain outside the field of labour laws, which means that workers have no paid holidays, no job security, no medical coverage, no pension, no provident fund, and no limit on working hours.
In India, there is also an issue of child labour, which is a complex problem with its roots in the socio-economic environment of the country. There should be strict action against people who use child labour and bonded labour.
Jubel D’Cruz
Mumbai, India
University- and college-going students in Lahore travel by Speedo buses regularly. However, there are a few issues...
Mpox or monkeypox is a viral skin infection, which was first identified in London on May 6, 2022, and has the...
Every Pakistani leader who even has the remotest chance to get power portrays himself/herself as the only saviour of...
A school is a place where students learn new concepts and increase their knowledge. It is an important step that makes...
This refers to the editorial ‘Time to talk?’ . Pakistan’s current situation calls for national reconciliation....
PML-Q leader Chaudhry Sarwar has stated that there exists no ‘justice’ within the PTI. He says that this is...