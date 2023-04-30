Deadly virus

Mpox or monkeypox is a viral skin infection, which was first identified in London on May 6, 2022, and has the potential to turn into a global pandemic – just like the coronavirus that forced the entire world to impose lockdowns for months. The first case of mpox has been identified in Pakistan as well.

The symptoms of this viral infection are fever, aches, rashes, and bumps on the skin. It can be transmitted through direct physical contact with infected people and animals. Amidst economic turmoil and political uncertainty, the threat of a virus outbreak signals several challenges for the coalition government. It is time for the health ministry to formulate an effective health policy so that we can either eliminate or at least minimize the severity of the disease.

Hafsa Waheed

Lahore