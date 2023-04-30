Without schools

A school is a place where students learn new concepts and increase their knowledge. It is an important step that makes or breaks a child’s future. It is disheartening to express that Khairabad – a small town in Kech, Balochistan – does not have well-equipped schools. A majority of these places face the issue of lack of teachers.
The Balochistan education authorities must take serious action and find a solution to this problem.
Faqeer Javed
Turbat
