Pakistan first

This refers to the editorial ‘Time to talk?’ (April 24). Pakistan’s current situation calls for national reconciliation. But this exercise also requires consistency in the demands of our political parties. And while it seems that the PDM-led coalition government has resorted to arm-twisting, the PTI is more responsible for the ongoing crisis.

Ever since the Imran Khan government was toppled, Khan has been criticizing state institutions and individuals for their alleged involvment in their ouster. This scandalous political atmosphere is making political parties lose their respect and support among people. The already-battered political system of Pakistan appears to be descending into chaos. To get Pakistan out of this political and economic rigmarole, leaders must reach on consensus on the pressing political issues. Political parties also need to exercise sanity, instead of taking the route of political victimisation of their opponents.

Abdul Moiz Dar

Gujranwala