Strong divide

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Sarwar has stated that there exists no ‘justice’ within the PTI. He says that this is evident from the unjustified allotment of tickets for Punjab elections. He also wonders how one can expect the party to do justice with the people if it regains power.

This statement does carry some weight, and chairperson of the PTI Imran Khan needs to review his party slogan, which is entirely based on justice.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad