No quick fix for economic woes

LAHORE: Not only is our nation impatient that wants quick results, our economic planner shows similar impatience by generating revenues from the already taxed sectors. Incomes are not taxed equally. A stock broker might increase his assets by a billion through trading without parting with tax, but a businessman would have to pay on income of Rs1 billion. A person renting his house is liable to pay tax on its income, but a farmer renting (leasing) his land for a single crop is exempt from all taxes. In many cases, the income from house rent is lower than the rent of agricultural land. We see property tycoons roaming in private jets but the income tax they pay is nominal. These taxation and exemption policies have created an elitist culture in our society, where entrepreneurship is not rewarded but those who have wealth continue to get richer through investments in sectors that are either exempted from tax or are nominally taxed. The non-documented economy is becoming even larger, while the documented one is consistently shrinking.

It is a folly on part of economic planners to increase revenues by burdening the tax compliant sectors with additional taxes instead of bringing the exempted sectors into the tax net and bringing nominally taxed sectors at par with sectors that are normally taxed.

Surely the country needs much higher revenues than it is generating currently. The easier way is to increase tax rates and the general sales tax rates that every government has been doing. But by increasing the tax rates the state is ensuring that the incomes generated are not invested in productive sectors. The incomes generated by documented sectors are increasingly being diverted to various tax exempted nominal tax rate avenues provided by the government. All economists are worried about the way the economy is being run. Instead of taking solid measures, it seems as if the government is looking for a miracle to put the economy back on track.

Success in increasing revenues is no solution to economic problems if the tax burden is being spread on existing taxpayers without any effort to bring the non-documented sector into the tax net. This policy would continue to push the economy towards non-documentation. Tax to GDP ratio would remain pathetic unless the public institutions are strengthened on transparent lines. Otherwise there is no hope of revitalising the economy. Smuggling, under-invoicing or under-filing is due to the weakness of the institutions that regulate them. Smuggling occurs because the institutions monitoring border movements are either not competent or some elements in the institution are corrupt. In the same way, under-invoicing occurs due to the connivance of the importers and the custom officials. Even the use of computer technology that arrested this menace in other countries of the world failed to arrest this practice in Pakistan.

Corrupt officials succeed in beating the technology because the rules and regulations regarding the use of technology are not fully observed. Non-documented economy is pushing the documented productive sector to the wall. Pakistan is losing technological edge due to the high volume of the undocumented economy. Only documented sectors grow into large productive houses as they have legal money available to regularly update technology to remain competitive with the global producers. The non-documented sectors impede the growth of the documented producers by either providing cheaper products or by bringing in smuggled imported products without payment of government levies.